Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — A former student at a private college in Virginia has been arraigned on murder charges, a day after authorities say he returned to his alma mater and fatally shot two campus officers.

Police identified the gunman in Tuesday’s shooting at Bridgewater College as 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell. A spokeswoman for the small liberal arts school said Campbell was a student there from 2013 to 2017.

Campbell made his first court appearance Wednesday, and WWBT NBC12 reported he appeared via video conference and appeared to be restrained in a chair.