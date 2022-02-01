Possible active shooter at Bridgewater College; person in custody

Deputies from Rockingham County Sheriff's Office received a report about a shooter on campus at the school in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — Bridgewater College said that a person was in custody after a report of a shooter on campus Tuesday prompted the school to tell its community to shelter in place.

The college tweeted about the situation shortly before 1:25 p.m., and shared the information on its website as well.

A number of updates followed the initial notification. They told people to stay where they were. And update at 1:58 p.m. said: "Situation is ongoing. We are communicating with authorities. Will update. Text to let your loved ones know you are okay."

Deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office responded to the report.

ABC affiliate WHSV reported the town of Bridgewater issued an alert saying the Bridgewater Community Center was closed, and the town asked people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice.

At 2:08 p.m., the school tweeted that someone was in custody but that people still should shelter in place.

An additional tweet from Bridgewater College said law enforcement were sweeping through campus buildings and for people to not be alarmed, but "listen to officers' instructions."

Bridgewater is a private liberal arts college that traces its roots to 1880 when it opened as Spring Creek Normal School and Collegiate Institute. Its website says that it had approximately 1,500 full-time students (undergraduate and graduate) as of fall 2021.The average class size is 19, and the school offers 55 majors and minors and four graduate programs, as well as other programs.