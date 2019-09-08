NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A California man pleaded guilty Friday for his role in a drug delivery operation.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Adrian Barraza-Pena was given a vehicle in Riverside, California and was told to go with another man to Memphis in the car.

On May 12, the two men arrived in Memphis. Two days later, Barraza-Pena and the other man were told to start driving towards Virginia to meet a third man in South Hill where they delivered a bag containing 8.54 kilograms of heroin and kilograms of cocaine.

Barraza-Pena pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

He will be sentenced on November 20 by a federal district court judge.