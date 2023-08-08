Call before you dig: National 811 Day

Virginia Natural Gas wants to remind everyone to call 811 before digging to prevent potential personal injury and avoid electric and natural gas outages.

NORFOLK, Va. — As residents continue summer yard projects, Virginia Natural Gas wants to remind everyone to call 811 before digging to prevent potential personal injury and avoid electric and natural gas outages.

Friday, August 11 marks "National Safe Digging Day," also known as "National 811 Day."

The national "811 Call Before You Dig" system was created so anyone who plans to dig can make a free call to have their underground utility line clearly marked. The initiative encourages people to pick up the phone before they pick up the shovel.