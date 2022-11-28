Did you get a call or text from VDH about your COVID-19 booster? It isn't a scam.

VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 17, 2022.
If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is over the age of 50 and you receive a text or voicemail from the Virginia Department of Health in the coming days or weeks, it's not a scam.
This is just a method that the VDH is using to remind people that they're eligible for their COVID-19 bivalent booster.
The message will go specifically to residents in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Three Rivers, and Virginia Beach Health District areas. It will say the following:
"Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster. Schedule an appointment at https://vaccines.gov/ or call (877) 829-4682."
If you provided a landline number, you'll get a call. If you provided a cell phone number, you'll get a text.
With the winter months ramping up, it's important to stay up-to-date to protect yourself and others.