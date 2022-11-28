Did you get a call or text from VDH about your COVID-19 booster? It isn't a scam.

This is just a method that the VDH is using to remind people in several communities that they're eligible for their COVID-19 bivalent booster.

If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is over the age of 50 and you receive a text or voicemail from the Virginia Department of Health in the coming days or weeks, it's not a scam.

This is just a method that the VDH is using to remind people that they're eligible for their COVID-19 bivalent booster.

The message will go specifically to residents in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Three Rivers, and Virginia Beach Health District areas. It will say the following:

"Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster. Schedule an appointment at https://vaccines.gov/ or call (877) 829-4682."

If you provided a landline number, you'll get a call. If you provided a cell phone number, you'll get a text.