x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Virginia fisherman catches rare blue-mouthed chain pickerel

"I'd never seen that one color! And I've been fishing in that pond for more than 20 years," said John Byrd of Caroline County.
Credit: Virginia Department of Wildlife resources

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A man in Caroline County was surprised by the bright blue color of a fish he reeled in. It turned out the fish was a chain pickerel with a rare mutation. 

"I'd never seen that one color! And I've been fishing in that pond for more than 20 years," said John Byrd of Caroline County.

He caught the 11-and-a-half-inch chain pickerel in a private pond in Caroline County. 

Byrd, a retired veteran, kept the fish and contacted Scott Hermann, a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources regional fisheries biologist. 

Herrmann explained that the fish was exhibiting a “wild genetic pigment mutation” but otherwise normal. With a long, slim body, its typical coloration includes yellowish to greenish (almost black when young) sides overlaid with a reticulated, or chain-like, pattern of black lines.

The blue-mouth mutation has been reported in chain pickerel in Maryland and Pennsylvania but is quite rare.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Youngkin's Learning Loss grant funding challenges

Before You Leave, Check This Out