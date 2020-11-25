Charlottesville rally organizer denied concealed gun permit

The man who led the August 2017 Unite the Right event that resulted in deadly violence isn't authorized to have a concealed gun.

The Daily Progress reports Jason Kessler filed to obtain the permit in September.

Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Hingeley opposed Kessler's application, citing his criminal history and warning he would likely use a weapon unlawfully or negligently to harm others.