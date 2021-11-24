x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Collecting $26M award vs. white nationalists may be tough

Many of the defendants are in prison, in hiding or have dropped out of the white nationalist movement.
Credit: AP
FILE- Matthew Heimbach, center, voices his displeasure at the media in front of court in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 14, 2017, after a court hearing for James Alex Fields Jr., who is accused of plowing his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally. A Charlottesville jury found five white supremacist and Neo-Nazi organizations and their leaders liable for millions of dollars in damages at a trial four years after violence rocked the Virginia city during the Unite the Right rally. But whether the nine plaintiffs who brought the suit will ever be able to collect the money remains to be seen. Heimbach who co-founded the Traditionalist Worker Party with fellow defendant Matthew Parrott, said he is a single father to two young sons, works at a factory and lives paycheck to paycheck (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nine people who sued white nationalist leaders and organizations over the violence at a deadly rally in Charlottesville in 2017 won a $26 million judgment for the injuries and trauma they endured. 

But whether they'll be able to collect a significant chunk of that money remains to be seen. 

Many of the defendants are in prison, in hiding or have dropped out of the white nationalist movement.

At least three of the far-right extremist groups named as defendants have dissolved.

And most of the defendants claim they'll never have the money needed to pay off the judgments against them.

Related Articles

In Other News

By The Numbers: COVID-19 in Virginia on Nov. 23, 2021