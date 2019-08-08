VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Oyster gardeners had a record-breaking year, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

This year, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation volunteer oyster gardeners in Virginia raised and returned about 104,000 oysters, nearly three times the 39,000 oysters returned in 2018.

Oyster gardening volunteers grow oysters in wire cages off a dock either at home or at an official public location. After a year these oysters are planted on sanctuary reefs.

So, to celebrate volunteers and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation oyster experts will plant oysters on a sanctuary reef and demonstrate oyster gardening techniques on August 9.

The event will take place off the Brock Center dock on the Lynnhaven River. They will tend to wire cages in the water-filled with oysters that filter the water and become home to aquatic life like crab, shrimp, and fish.

The volunteers will then go by boat to a sanctuary reef, where they will plant the oysters they raised throughout the year. Members of the press can join the boat trip and cover the oyster planting, as well as interview CBF experts and oyster gardening volunteers.

