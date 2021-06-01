x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Virginia

'The cultural identity of this region suffers' | Chesapeake Bay gets D-plus health rating from environmentalists

The nation's largest estuary is still getting a D-plus grade for its overall health.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, watermen dredge for oysters on the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland near Ridge, Md. A lawsuit filed Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, by the nonprofit Chesapeake Bay Foundation and others, is claiming that the Environmental Protection Agency has failed to ensure that Pennsylvania and New York are doing enough to reduce pollution in the Chesapeake Bay. Attorneys general from Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia say they’ve filed a similar lawsuit. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

WASHINGTON — The nation's largest estuary is still getting a D-plus grade for its overall health. That's according to a report released Tuesday by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. 

While the overall grade for the nation's largest estuary remained the same from the last report two years ago, this year's score dropped one point. 

The group says that's largely due to ineffective management of the striped bass population. 

The foundation says efforts must be accelerated to implement practices by 2025 that will reduce pollution enough to restore water quality to local rivers, streams and the bay.

"A declining Bay takes away an important food, economic, and tourism resource to the region. And the cultural identity of this region suffers," said Chesapeake Bay Foundation President William C. Baker. 

Baker and other members of the foundation will continue to make sure DC, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia meet the 2025 Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint deadline results.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation believes the Blueprint could help curb environmental impacts before it's too late. 

RELATED: Tractor trailer truck goes into water in accident on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

RELATED: Pandemic prompts extension of crab-pot season in Virginia

RELATED: Widow's lawsuit over fatal Chesapeake Bay plunge to be heard

RELATED: Northam announces $10 million to go toward oyster restoration

RELATED: 'On our own, in America' | Prince George's neighbors feel hung out to dry after 'historic' floods

RELATED: Prehistoric Atlantic sturgeon washes up in Virginia Beach

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.