'The cultural identity of this region suffers' | Chesapeake Bay gets D-plus health rating from environmentalists

WASHINGTON — The nation's largest estuary is still getting a D-plus grade for its overall health. That's according to a report released Tuesday by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

While the overall grade for the nation's largest estuary remained the same from the last report two years ago, this year's score dropped one point.

The group says that's largely due to ineffective management of the striped bass population.

The foundation says efforts must be accelerated to implement practices by 2025 that will reduce pollution enough to restore water quality to local rivers, streams and the bay.

"A declining Bay takes away an important food, economic, and tourism resource to the region. And the cultural identity of this region suffers," said Chesapeake Bay Foundation President William C. Baker.

Baker and other members of the foundation will continue to make sure DC, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia meet the 2025 Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint deadline results.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation believes the Blueprint could help curb environmental impacts before it's too late.