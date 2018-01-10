RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — A Chesapeake man was caught with a loaded handgun at an airport checkpoint, A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson said.

The incident happened Monday morning at Richmond International Airport. Authorities said the man was arrested on weapons violations. It was the 10th gun to be found at a checkpoint at Richmond International this year.

The TSA is using this incident as a reminder that there is a proper way to travel with a firearm. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms, so travelers should contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.

© 2018 WVEC