Child dies after car crash in Sussex County

One of the Kia passengers, an 11-year-old girl who was in the backseat when the crash happened, died from her injuries.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a child dead and several other people hurt on Sunday.

According to a news release, the crash happened on Blue Star Highway in Sussex County shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The driver of a 2009 converted ambulance truck was driving southbound on I-95 when the passenger side of the truck suddenly blew out. The truck lost control, ran off the roadway and went onto the Blue Star Highway.

A 2021 Kia Forte was driving north when it was hit by the truck on its passenger side, which caused it to go into a ditch.

While Virginia State Police have not yet announced the total number of people in the Kia, all of them were taken to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg and were seriously hurt.

An updated condition on other passengers isn't known at this time.