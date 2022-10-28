Coast Guard: 13 rescued from sinking vessel off Virginia

Officials are looking into the possibility that two vessels collided.

VIRGINIA, USA — The U.S. Coast Guard says 13 people were rescued from a sinking fishing vessel off the coast of Virginia.

Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally says a call for help relayed by another vessel came in around 2 a.m. Friday and the Coast Guard responded to a spot 63 miles southeast of Chicoteague.

Lally says the fishing vessel and a container ship were involved in an incident and the fishing vessel was taking on water.

He says officials are looking into the possibility that two vessels collided.