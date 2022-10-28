Coast Guard: 13 rescued from sinking vessel off Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — The U.S. Coast Guard says 13 people were rescued from a sinking fishing vessel off the coast of Virginia.
Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally says a call for help relayed by another vessel came in around 2 a.m. Friday and the Coast Guard responded to a spot 63 miles southeast of Chicoteague.
Lally says the fishing vessel and a container ship were involved in an incident and the fishing vessel was taking on water.
He says officials are looking into the possibility that two vessels collided.
Lally says another vessel rescued 12 people and a 13th person, the captain of the sinking vessel, was hoisted by Coast Guard helicopter.