Coast Guard: 4 rescued on sinking boat 32 miles off Virginia

After receiving a report via VHF-FM radio on Thursday, the Coast Guard dispatched boats and a helicopter.

WACHAPREAGUE, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued four people on a boat taking on water and sinking about 32 miles off Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

After receiving a report via VHF-FM radio on Thursday, the Coast Guard dispatched boats and a helicopter from stations at Wachapreague, Chincoteague and Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

A crew transferred a pump to the sinking boat and took the vessel under tow.