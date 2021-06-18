x
Coast Guard: 4 rescued on sinking boat 32 miles off Virginia

After receiving a report via VHF-FM radio on Thursday, the Coast Guard dispatched boats and a helicopter.
WACHAPREAGUE, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued four people on a boat taking on water and sinking about 32 miles off Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

After receiving a report via VHF-FM radio on Thursday, the Coast Guard dispatched boats and a helicopter from stations at Wachapreague, Chincoteague and Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

A crew transferred a pump to the sinking boat and took the vessel under tow. 

Six hours later, the vessel was moored in Wachapreague, where it was later trailered. No injuries were reported.