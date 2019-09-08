PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard assisted two people aboard a fishing boat about 150 miles off the coast of Cape Henry, Virginia on Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads received the initial call Wednesday afternoon from the boat. The crew said its engine was excessively burning oil and would not be able to make it back to shore.

The Coast Guard Cutter Forward crew, from Portsmouth, was sent to respond. An HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was also launched to locate and establish communications with the boat and its crew.

Once on scene, the Forward towed the vessel within 15 miles of the coast of Virginia, where the vessel waited for another commercial fishing boat to bring them additional oil to finish their transit.

“Search and rescue is one of the many missions we conduct aboard Coast Guard Cutter Forward,” said Cmdr. Michael Sharp, commanding officer of the Forward. “It’s a good thing that the mariner let us know he needed help before things got worse. We were happy to divert and help them get back to a point where their sister vessel could respond.”

RELATED: US Coast Guard medevacs Uruguayan naval cadet off North Carolina coast

RELATED: Wild video shows Coast Guard crew jump on top of suspected drug smuggling vessel in Pacific Ocean