ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

DOWNLOAD: 13News Now Hurricane Guide

The Coast Guard and the Virginia National Guard continues to monitor the progress of Hurricane Dorian as it impacts the East Coast, Thursday.

The Coast Guard has two shallow-water rescue boat teams, made up of 16 people using 6 boats, staged in North Carolina awaiting safe operational conditions before beginning search-and-rescue operations.

Coast Guard's search-and-rescue aircraft remain in Elizabeth City, awaiting safe operational conditions before beginning rescue missions.

The Coast Guard also has units, including small boat stations, staged and awaiting safe operational conditions to begin search and rescue throughout North Carolina and Hampton Roads.

“Safety is our primary concern as Dorian begins to head in our direction,” said Capt. Bion Stewart, commander for Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. “Stay off the water as our ability to respond during the height of storm will be degraded and rescue efforts may be delayed."

The Virginia National Guard has staged approximately 60 Soldiers and 20 vehicles for support in the Eastern Shore and Hampton Roads areas, and they are ready to assist local and state emergency agencies to respond to potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

The Soldiers are staged with Humvees and light/medium tactical trucks for high water transportation and also have chain saws for debris reduction.

“I am incredibly proud of the Soldiers who quickly responded to the call of duty and are stationed in Onancock and Hampton Roads and the joint team of Soldiers, Airmen, Virginia Defense Force personnel and state and federal civilians supporting them. It is an honor for us to be part of the multi-agency state response ready to keep our fellow Virginians safe,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on September. 2 authorizing the Virginia National Guard's mobilization. It also allowed other state agencies to organize resources and deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts.

RELATED: Governor Northam declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Dorian

“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well.”