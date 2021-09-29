Coast Guard, emergency crews search for missing 70-year-old diver in James City Co.

Local emergency crews are looking for a 70-year-old man who went missing after diving on the Chickahominy River with friends on September 28.

Emergency crews are looking for a missing 70-year-old diver who was last seen on the Chickahominy River.

The Coast Guard Sector Virginia Watchstanders said they received a report from James City County dispatch on September 28 just before 6:45 p.m. about a man who disappeared after diving with some friends.

The Coast Guard Air Station based in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, sent out a helicopter (MH-60 Jayhawk,) and the Portsmouth station sent out a small 29-foot Response Boat to search for the man.

Other law enforcement agencies are assisting with search efforts, including the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, James City Co. Fire Dept., James City Co. Police Dept. and York Co. Fire Dept.

Police have not released the man's identity at this time.