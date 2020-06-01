RICHMOND, Va. — Congressman Denver Riggleman on Monday filed paperwork for President Trump to appear on Virginia ballot in 2020.

He presented the paperwork on behalf of the Trump campaign. The proper paperwork was filed at 2 p.m. with the Republican Party of Virginia.

Riggleman represents the 5th District in Virginia.

RELATED: Congressman McEachin hosts Black History Month essay contest

RELATED: US Defense Secretary: There's been no decision to leave Iraq

There are three basic methods on how an individual can become a candidate for president of the United States.