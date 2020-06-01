RICHMOND, Va. — Congressman Denver Riggleman on Monday filed paperwork for President Trump to appear on Virginia ballot in 2020.
He presented the paperwork on behalf of the Trump campaign. The proper paperwork was filed at 2 p.m. with the Republican Party of Virginia.
Riggleman represents the 5th District in Virginia.
There are three basic methods on how an individual can become a candidate for president of the United States.
- An individual can seek the nomination of a political party. Presidential nominees are selected by delegates at national nominating conventions. Individual states conduct caucuses or primary elections to determine which delegates will be sent to the national convention.
- An individual can run as an independent. Independent presidential candidates typically must petition each state to have their names printed on the general election ballot.
- An individual can run as a write-in candidate.