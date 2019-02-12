WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congresswoman Elaine Luria on Monday announces that her office in 2019 recovered over $1.3 million owed to her constituents.
“Whether federal payments are delayed or constituents are caught in endless bureaucratic red tape, my team wakes up every morning ready to solve problems and ensure our government works for Coastal Virginians,” Congresswoman Luria said.
In 2019, Luria's team resolved 154 cases. For example, after more than a decade of bureaucratic paralysis, Otis Taylor of Hampton contacted Congresswoman Luria’s staff for help recovering VA benefits.
Congresswoman Luria has a slew of constituents' testimonials.
RELATED: Virginia Beach City Public Schools responds to Rep. Luria about lead found in drinking water
Here's just a few issues with which Congresswoman Luria’s team can help:
- Social Security and Medicare
- Veterans’ Benefits
- IRS Issues
- Passports and Visas
- Small Business Assistance
- Federal Grants and Loans
Phone numbers for each of Congresswoman Luria’s Virginia offices are below.
- Virginia Beach: 757-364-7650
- Onley: 757-364-7631
- Yorktown: 757-364-7634
Congresswoman Elaine Luria represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee, where she is the Vice-Chair of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, where she serves as Chair of the Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee.
RELATED: Report: Obesity among reasons youth can't serve in military
More Rep. Luria News:
- RELATED: Congresswoman Luria meets residents during Williamsburg town hall
- RELATED: Local lawmakers react to House of Representatives passing impeachment resolution
- RELATED: Rep. Luria presses top Navy officials on readiness challenges, carrier deployment delays
- RELATED: Rep. Luria participated in delegation to Afghanistan, Jordan, Qatar
- RELATED: Congresswoman Luria highlights environmental priorities with Chesapeake Bay Advisory Board