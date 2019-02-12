WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congresswoman Elaine Luria on Monday announces that her office in 2019 recovered over $1.3 million owed to her constituents.

“Whether federal payments are delayed or constituents are caught in endless bureaucratic red tape, my team wakes up every morning ready to solve problems and ensure our government works for Coastal Virginians,” Congresswoman Luria said.

In 2019, Luria's team resolved 154 cases. For example, after more than a decade of bureaucratic paralysis, Otis Taylor of Hampton contacted Congresswoman Luria’s staff for help recovering VA benefits.

Congresswoman Luria has a slew of constituents' testimonials.

Here's just a few issues with which Congresswoman Luria’s team can help:

Social Security and Medicare

Veterans’ Benefits

IRS Issues

Passports and Visas

Small Business Assistance

Federal Grants and Loans

Phone numbers for each of Congresswoman Luria’s Virginia offices are below.

Virginia Beach: 757-364-7650

Onley: 757-364-7631

Yorktown: 757-364-7634

Congresswoman Elaine Luria represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee, where she is the Vice-Chair of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, where she serves as Chair of the Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee.

