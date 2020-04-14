x
virginia

Coronavirus modeling provides a mixed bag of data for Virginia

The model shows that lifting restrictions even as late as mid-June could result in a significant summer spike that does not peak until August.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A new model prepared by the University of Virginia provides a mixed bag of good news and bad news in the fight against the coronavirus. 

The model from the University's Biocomplexity Institute suggests that social distancing and other mitigation efforts have caused the growth rate in new cases to level off. 

That trend could continue through mid-June if people continue to heed the governor's stay-at-home order, which expires June 10. 

Unfortunately, though, the model shows that lifting those restrictions even as late as mid-June could result in a significant summer spike that does not peak until August.

