Councilman: Man exposes himself during city council meeting

The man who was not believed to be a city employee exposed himself while a councilwoman was speaking at a city council meeting.

RICHMOND, Va. — A councilman said a man exposed himself on camera during a virtual city council meeting in Virginia.

Richmond Councilman Mike Jones told WRIC-TV the exposure happened during Monday night's Richmond city council meeting.

The man appeared under the name "Patrick Graham." But Jones said it was not a city employee who shared that name.

The incident happened while a councilwoman was sharing parting words for an outgoing council vice president.