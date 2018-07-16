ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A tractor-trailer and car were involved in a double fatal crash on Route 13 in Accomack County.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on Route 13 just north of Courthouse Road on Monday. Officers received the 911 call around 5:20 p.m. Southbound lanes of Route 13 were closed while officers investigated.

Officials determined a 2003 Pontiac Rendezvous was traveling eastbound on Accomac Road onto Courthouse Avenue when the 39-year-old driver failed to stop for a red light. The driver, Juan Enriquez Martinez, pulled out in front of a 2014 Peterbilt tractor-trailer that was southbound in the left lane of Route 13.

The driver of the Peterbilt, Juan Carlos Melgarejo Borrego, hit the Pontiac, killing the driver and the front seat passenger, Martinez's wife, 41-year-old Christina Martinez Lopez.

The couple's two daughters in the backseat suffered serious injuries and were taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital.

