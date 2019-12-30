TOANO, Va. — A single-vehicle crash closed down a road in Toano, Virginia for almost a day after crashing into two utility poles.

The James City County Police Department said around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Scott Allen McKinney was driving a Cox work van in the 7800 block of Richmond Road when he left the roadway and hit the utility poles.

This caused the power lines to go down, and the road was closed. Dominion Energy said that Richmond Road isn't expected to reopen until Monday afternoon.

Police said McKinney was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. However, he was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News for treatment. He was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

James City County police said McKinney was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, refusal and reckless driving. He is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

VDOT was also on the scene.

