Coast Guard airlifts 2 crew members from cruise ship off Virginia's coast

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard picked up two crew members injured by chemical burns aboard a cruise ship off Virginia's coast on Wednesday.

According to the USCG, the cruise ship Celebrity Summit was close to 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach when the crew members got hurt.

Then, officials say the cruise ship reached out to the Fifth District Command Center to request assistance for those patients, who needed further medical care.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, flew the crew members and a physician from the ship to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.