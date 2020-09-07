Crews continue work to remove Richmond's Confederate statues

Crews returned Thursday to the site of a monument honoring Confederate naval commander and scientist Matthew Fontaine Maury.

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are back at work removing Confederate monuments from Virginia's capital city, a process that began last week after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered all city-owned Confederate statues cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism.

