Crews continue work to remove Richmond's Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are back at work removing Confederate monuments from Virginia's capital city, a process that began last week after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered all city-owned Confederate statues cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism. 

Crews returned Thursday to the site of a monument honoring Confederate naval commander and scientist Matthew Fontaine Maury. A statue of Maury was removed last week, but a large bronze globe that was part of the monument was left behind. 

Four other monuments were removed last week, and a statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews Tuesday.

