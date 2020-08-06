Crews inspect, but won't yet remove, Richmond's Lee statue

State officials say they need a little time to figure out how to take down the Confederate monument after Governor Northam signed off on having the statue removed.

RICHMOND, Va. — A state work crew in Virginia spent Monday morning trying to figure out exactly how to remove the huge statue of Robert E. Lee from Richmond's Monument Avenue.

State officials say they need some time to plan the removal, since the massive statue of the Confederate general weighs about 12 tons and has been on a 40-foot pedestal for 130 years.

Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the monument's removal amid sustained protests against police brutality. City leaders have committed meanwhile to taking down another four Confederate memorials along Richmond's Monument Avenue.