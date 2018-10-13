HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) — Dominion Energy crews are making progress restoring power to thousands of customers across Hampton Roads affected by Michael, spokesperson Bonita Harris said.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, more than 38,000 residents on the Peninsula and Southside were without power — Virginia Beach had the highest outage number at 9,639, according to Dominion's map.

In total, Dominion had about 600,000 customers through Virginia and northeastern North Carolina affected by Tropical Storm Michael.

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Michael's impact on Hampton Roads
01 / 35
02 / 35
Aaron Christopher sent in photos of the damage to his dad's house in Newport News from Tropical Storm Michael.
03 / 35
Aaron Christopher sent in photos of the damage to his dad's house in Newport News from Tropical Storm Michael.
04 / 35
Aaron Christopher sent in photos of the damage to his dad's house in Newport News from Tropical Storm Michael.
05 / 35
Aaron Christopher sent in photos of the damage to his dad's house in Newport News from Tropical Storm Michael.
06 / 35
Aaron Christopher sent in photos of the damage to his dad's house in Newport News from Tropical Storm Michael.
07 / 35
Several trees are down in one Newport News neighborhood. Neighbors say damage to one home sent one person to the hospital.
08 / 35
Several trees are down in one Newport News neighborhood. Neighbors say damage to one home sent one person to the hospital.
09 / 35
Jen Elizabeth sent us this photo on Facebook of the damage to her home after Tropical Storm Michael tore through our area on Oct. 11.
10 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
11 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
12 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
13 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
14 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
15 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
16 / 35
Darlene Gagne shared these photos of a tree that fell on vehicle in a Newport News neighborhood.
17 / 35
A tree in Newport News knocked out power when Michael passed through the area overnight.
18 / 35
A tree fell on a Newport News home causing some damage to it Friday morning.
19 / 35
Styrofoam from the Waterside Parking Garage litters the area outside.
20 / 35
Nags Head Manteo Causeway is now partially open after being closed overnight due to flooding.
21 / 35
Nags Head Manteo Causeway is now partially open after being closed overnight due to flooding.
22 / 35
Parts of Sandbridge Road are closed due to a large downed tree, but there is also quite a bit of flooding too. This is New Bridge Road right off Sandbridge Road.
23 / 35
Parts of Sandbridge Road are closed due to a large downed tree, but there is also quite a bit of flooding too. This is New Bridge Road right off Sandbridge Road.
24 / 35
Parts of Sandbridge Road are closed due to a large downed tree, but there is also quite a bit of flooding too. This is New Bridge Road right off Sandbridge Road.
25 / 35
26 / 35
27 / 35
28 / 35
29 / 35
30 / 35
Viewer photo from David on Facebook in Dunhill Drive in Virginia Beach.
31 / 35
32 / 35
13News Now Viewer photo from Virginia Beach.
33 / 35
34 / 35
35 / 35
13News Now Viewer Amy shared this photo on Facebook.

"We’re bringing in 200 additional workers today to help wrap up this massive restoration effort, which has become the 6th largest in company history," Harris said in a news release.

The company said in a news release it expects to have the majority of customers’ power restored by the end of day Monday.

It also said it was on track in having all schools back in service by Monday morning.

On the Eastern Shore, A&N Electric Cooperative said its restoration efforts are nearing completion with less than 30 customers without power.

About 4,000 customers were without power when Michael hit, the company said.

Crews began restoring power to customers shortly after high winds and heavy rain entered the area late Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

To report an outage or downed power line, contact Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357. To view the Dominion Outage Map, click here.

For A&N customers, call 757-787-9750. Live outage information can be found at www.anec.com.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC