Crews search for missing swimmer last seen in Pamunkey River

Witnesses told Virginia Marine Police that a 37-year-old man was swept away by a current while swimming next to his boat Saturday morning.

NEW KENT, Va. — Authorities need help finding a man who they say went missing Saturday morning while swimming in the Pamunkey River.

According to the Virginia Marine Police, a call came in just after 10:30 a.m. about a 37-year-old man who had been swept away by a current.

Witnesses who were on a boat told officers that the man was swimming in the water next to his boat when the incident happened. They said they threw him a life ring to pull him in closer -- that's when he disappeared.

Multiple crews responded to the call including the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia State Police, New Kent Sheriff’s Office, New Kent Police Department, James City County Fire Department, West Point Fire Department and West Point Police Department.