Crystal City apartments dedicated to affordable housing

The purchase of the Crystal House was funded through low-interest loans and grants provided by Amazon's Housing Equity Fund.
ARLINGTON, Va. — An apartment building that serves as the namesake for the Crystal City neighborhood in Virginia where Amazon is building a second quarter has been purchased by an affordable-housing organization. 

The purchase of the 825-unit Crystal House by the Washington Housing Conservancy was financed through low-interest loans and grants provided by Amazon's Housing Equity Fund. 

The Washington Post reports that Amazon has announced similar initiatives in Washington state and Nashville, where it also has a large presence. 

Amazon is bringing tens of thousands of high-paying jobs to Crystal City, outside the nation's capital, but critics have noted that the job growth also inflates housing costs.

