Crystal City apartments dedicated to affordable housing

ARLINGTON, Va. — An apartment building that serves as the namesake for the Crystal City neighborhood in Virginia where Amazon is building a second quarter has been purchased by an affordable-housing organization.

The purchase of the 825-unit Crystal House by the Washington Housing Conservancy was financed through low-interest loans and grants provided by Amazon's Housing Equity Fund.

The Washington Post reports that Amazon has announced similar initiatives in Washington state and Nashville, where it also has a large presence.