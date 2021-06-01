Crystal City apartments dedicated to affordable housing

ARLINGTON, Va. — An apartment building that serves as the namesake for the Crystal City neighborhood in Virginia where Amazon is building a second quarter has been purchased by an affordable-housing organization.
The purchase of the 825-unit Crystal House by the Washington Housing Conservancy was financed through low-interest loans and grants provided by Amazon's Housing Equity Fund.
The Washington Post reports that Amazon has announced similar initiatives in Washington state and Nashville, where it also has a large presence.
Amazon is bringing tens of thousands of high-paying jobs to Crystal City, outside the nation's capital, but critics have noted that the job growth also inflates housing costs.