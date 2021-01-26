Customers receive repayment plan options for utility services in Gloucester County

The Gloucester County’s Public Utilities Department is allowing customers 24 months without penalty to pay their delinquent balances.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Residents who were unable to pay their water and sewage bills in Gloucester County are getting an opportunity to set up a repayment plan.

Gloucester County’s Public Utilities Department said it is giving customers up to 24 months to pay their overdue balances without accruing any extra fees, late fees, interest charges or penalties on the current past due balance. This is only for delinquent balances that started accruing in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, utility customers are only given a year to bring their accounts to a current status. In order to be eligible, they must fill out an application confirming that they couldn't pay their delinquent balances because of COVID-19.

The terms of each individual repayment plan will be based on what the customer can afford to pay.

Utility officials said individuals who are 30 or more days behind in payments will be notified of their overdue balance and will receive the repayment plan option through mail. It will go to the account holder's address that's on file.

There could also be additional assistance for residents to receive from outside organizations, click here to learn more.