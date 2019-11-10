VIRGINIA, USA — The voter registration deadline is fast approaching.

In order to vote in the November 5 General Election, Virginians need to be registered by Tuesday, October 15.

Here's a breakdown of when/how to register:

By mail : Applications must be postmarked by October 15, 2019.

: Applications must be postmarked by October 15, 2019. In-person : Applications must be submitted by 5 pm on October 15, 2019.

: Applications must be submitted by 5 pm on October 15, 2019. Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 pm on October 15, 2019.

Any Virginian can check or update their registration name or address, or register for the first time online.

To register to vote in Virginia, individuals must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a resident of Virginia

Be at least 18 years old by Election Day (November 5, 2019)

Have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony

Have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated

Not be register ed and plan to vote in another state

Don't have a computer or internet access? Eligible Virginians may also register at their local voter registration office. Click here to find a local voter registration office.

RELATED: Poll: Virginia voters favor Democrats for General Assembly, U.S. elections

Voter registration applications are also available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries, and other state and local government offices. There's no excuse not to vote during the 2019 General Elections in Virginia.

Click here for more information about registering, local voter registration offices, absentee voting, acceptable photo IDs and more. Anyone can also send an email to info@elections.virginia.gov or call toll-free at (800) 552-9745 or TTY 711.

RELATED: Here's how to register to vote ahead of November elections

Thinkstock