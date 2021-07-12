Police: One person killed in vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County

Virginia State Police said a single-vehicle crash happened on I-64, eastbound at the 244 mile-marker. This area is near the Busch Gardens exit.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left one person dead near Busch Gardens in James City County early Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 64 at 3:41 a.m.

The incident took place just at the 244 mile-marker, officers said. One of the eastbound lanes and the shoulder of I-64 (eastbound) was closed to traffic.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

DEADLY CRASH -- VSP is currently investigating a deadly crash in James City County near Busch Gardens pic.twitter.com/nGQDqd5azk — Bethany Reese 13News Now (@13BethanyReese) December 7, 2021