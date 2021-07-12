x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Police: One person killed in vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County

Virginia State Police said a single-vehicle crash happened on I-64, eastbound at the 244 mile-marker. This area is near the Busch Gardens exit.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left one person dead near Busch Gardens in James City County early Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 64 at 3:41 a.m.

The incident took place just at the 244 mile-marker, officers said. One of the eastbound lanes and the shoulder of I-64 (eastbound) was closed to traffic.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

VSP's Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

Related Articles

In Other News

Police Investigate Deadly Vehicle Crash on I-64 in James City Co.