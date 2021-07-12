Police: One person killed in vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left one person dead near Busch Gardens in James City County early Tuesday morning.
Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 64 at 3:41 a.m.
The incident took place just at the 244 mile-marker, officers said. One of the eastbound lanes and the shoulder of I-64 (eastbound) was closed to traffic.
Police have not released any other details at this time.
VSP's Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to help with the investigation.