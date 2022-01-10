Police investigate deadly crash on Route 718 in Accomack County

Virginia State Police said 19-year-old Julio Meneses Vazquez died upon impact in a two-vehicle crash on Route 718.

Police said they are investigating a deadly vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night in Accomack County.

Virginia State Police said they received a call around 9:50 p.m. about two vehicles that crashed on Route 718 at Savageville Road, located just south of Route 639 on Dogwood Drive.

Officers said 32-year-old John Higgins was driving a 1988 Chevrolet Silverado in the northbound lanes of Route 718 when he crashed into a 2010 Ford Focus traveling southbound.

The Ford was driven by 19-year-old Julio Meneses Vazquez, of Onancock, Virginia. He died there on impact.

Police said Higgins was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not determined if speed or alcohol contributed to the crash at this time.