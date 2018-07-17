GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is searching for three men involved in a shooting.

The Sheriff's Office is searching in the area of Fary's Mill Road for a Hispanic man with a large afro, a white man, and an African-American man. According to the Sheriff's Facebook page, this is the only description they have at this time.

These men were involved in a shooting at the entrance of Beaverdam Park.

According to deputies, these men are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees these men in the area, please call 911.

© 2018 WVEC