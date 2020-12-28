Deputy is fired after comments were posted on social media

A former VA deputy was accused of having "disturbing comments" posted from his social media account and was fired. He denied making any of the comments.

MANASSAS, Va. — A sheriff's deputy in Virginia has been fired after authorities said that "disturbing comments" were posted by his account on a conservative social media website.

The Washington Post reports that the Prince William County sheriff's office announced the firing on Saturday.

The former deputy said that he didn't make the comments and that his account was hacked.

Prince William Sheriff Glendell Hill said he promptly launched an internal investigation after becoming aware of the comments on Christmas morning.