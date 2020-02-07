Deputy: White woman lied about assault by Black couple

Gladys Townsend, 63, was charged after claiming that a Black man and woman assaulted her on the street. She later confessed to police that she made it all up.

POWHATAN, Va. — Authorities in Virginia said a white woman was charged with filing a false assault report against a Black couple. Gladys Townsend was charged Wednesday.

Powhatan County Chief Deputy Jeff Searfoss said the department received an assault report from 63-year-old Townsend Tuesday.

Townsend told police a Black man and woman assaulted her on the street. She said she didn’t know who her assailants were but gave deputies a description of the couple and their car.