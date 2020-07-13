Descendant of J.E.B. Stuart wants statue at his birthplace

Dr. James E.B. Stuart V, a Richmond orthopedic surgeon, formally asked Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and the City Council to allow the transfer of the statue.

RICHMOND, Va. — A direct descendant of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart says he wants to bring his ancestor's statue from Richmond to the cavalryman's birthplace in Patrick County in southwest Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Dr. James E.B. Stuart V, a Richmond orthopedic surgeon, formally asked Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and the City Council on Monday to allow the transfer of the statue to the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust Inc.