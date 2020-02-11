DMV centers are still appointment-only, most have backlogs

Virginia DMV centers are still operating by appointment only. Most locations are booked three months out.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles centers are still operating by appointment only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And most are booked three months out. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that residents are traveling outside of their county or city to get an appointment.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced in March that the DMV’s 75 locations would close their doors. They started opening again in May and throughout the summer.