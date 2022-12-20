Skip the headache: DMV starts allowing people to reserve spot in line by cell phone, wait for appointment

It works like this: you can scan a code or text the phone number, and the DMV will mark you "in line" before you even leave your house.

NORFOLK, Va. — For a while now, people have been able to save themselves a long wait by making an appointment ahead of time for the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), but now, there's a new option for walk-in customers.

If you need to go to the DMV, you can reserve your spot in line for same-day service with your cell phone.

It works like this: you can scan a code or text the phone number, and the DMV will mark you "in line" before you even leave your house.

Each office has a unique code, so make sure you're reserving a spot in line at the building you're going to.

Once you get to that DMV, you can text "I am here," and the DMV will text you back when it's time to come inside and speak to a teller.

"This exciting new service option gives customers the ability to put themselves into the service queue and receive their ticket number without waiting in a physical line. It also allows you to plan your DMV visit without locking you into a specific time slot," a spokesperson wrote.