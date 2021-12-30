Puppy searching for forever home after being left in crate on Virginia trail

ARLINGTON, Va. — Someone left an 11-month-old puppy in a crate in the area of Barcroft Park in Arlington, Virginia. Now, animal welfare advocates are hoping to help him find a loving home.
The dog, named Corn Muffin, was found after about 30 minutes so he was not in the crate for that long. The person who reported finding Corn Muffin said he had not seen the dog or the crate when he passed by that spot in the park just a little earlier that day.
Arlington Welfare League said in a post that "we do know that he's an adorable puppy with so much love to give! Corn Muffin would love to be a part of your family - stop by the shelter to meet him today," Or any day until this guy is adopted.
"He's doing very well and is a very sweet and friendly little guy. We think he's about 11 months old, and he's very healthy," Arlington Welfare League told WUSA9.
The Arlington Welfare League is reminding people that the shelter is a resource and is there to help people who can no longer keep their pets.
"We do believe that, while leaving the dog like this was not the best decision, they were likely thinking that someone would find him very quickly and get him to a safe place," a spokesperson said in an email to WUSA9.
The league is there to help without judgment or charging a person for surrendering the animal.
"We just want residents to know we are here to help" the Welfare League also said.
If you want to surrender your pet there is always a safe way to do it, Arlington Welfare League suggests you try these steps on their website.
