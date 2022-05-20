The dog, named Izzy, suffered from a traumatic brain injury, broken femur, broken vertebrae, dislocated tail, and vision loss, among other serious injuries.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Two men from South Riding are now facing charges of animal cruelty after a small lap dog appeared to have suffered from severe injuries, for which the owner did not seek any immediate care, according to officials

The situation revolved around a 5-year-old Shih Tzu dog named Izzy, who suffered from a traumatic brain injury, broken femur, broken vertebrae, broken rib, dislocated tail, and vision loss, among other serious injuries. The details came out of a Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) Humane Law Enforcement investigation.

Officials say the two men, 18-year-old Quentin Fischer, and his father, 65-year-old Henry Fischer, Jr., treated Izzy cruelly in Loudoun County. LCAS was contacted by the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) in D.C. concerning the severely injured dog.

The dog was brought to a veterinary hospital in the District with "profound and life-threatening injuries" of a suspicious nature, police said. Currently, Izzy remains hospitalized under the care of HRA.

Brosan said he hoped Izzy would recover enough to be adopted, but he said there's "no way" she's ever going back to the Fischer's house.

"We do expect her to recover, however, we’re not sure if she’ll have lasting effects from some of the injuries," Brosan said. "We suspect she will."

Quentin Fischer is charged with felony animal cruelty and Henry Fischer is charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty. Both are scheduled to appear in General District Court to be arraigned on the animal cruelty charges on separate dates. Quentin Fischer is scheduled to appear in court May 27. Henry Fischer is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.

Brosan said Quentin Fischer attacked Izzy and Henry Fischer failed to get her immediate medical care. He said some injuries suggest it wasn't the first time Izzy had been abused.

"It takes a strange individual to inflict this type of injury to such a small loving dog, as Izzy is," LCAS Chief Chris Brosan said. "We have an individual here who has some anger management issues."

WUSA9 was unable to reach either of the Fischers for a response to the allegations.