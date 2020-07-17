Dominion Energy commits $35 million to support HBCUs, minority students in Virginia, three other states

RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy announced on Thursday it plans to commit $35 million toward supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities and minority student scholarships.
HBCUs in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina will be supported by the $25 million, six-year program.
Virginia has five HBCUs: Hampton University, Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Virginia University of Lynchburg.
Another $10 million will go toward a scholarship fund to support Black students and underrepresented minority students in the Dominion Energy service territory.
The company said it will release more details about which schools will be supported by the new Dominion Energy Educational Equity scholarship fund.