Dominion Energy commits $35 million to support HBCUs, minority students in Virginia, three other states

RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy announced on Thursday it plans to commit $35 million toward supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities and minority student scholarships.

HBCUs in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina will be supported by the $25 million, six-year program.

Virginia has five HBCUs: Hampton University, Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Another $10 million will go toward a scholarship fund to support Black students and underrepresented minority students in the Dominion Energy service territory.