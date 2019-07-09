NORFOLK, Va. — Power restoration efforts from Hurricane Dorian continue in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, Dominion Energy officials said.

Dominion has restored power to 82% of its customers impacted by the hurricane, Media Relations Manager Rayhan Daudani said.

As of 5 a.m., about 30,000 customers remain without power out of the 171,000 total customers impacted by Dorian.

Daudani said of those, around 25,500 North Carolina and 4,500 Southeastern Virginia customers remain without service.

RELATED: Thousands without power in North Carolina, Hampton Roads as Hurricane Dorian barrels along the coast

Dominion has about 16 bucket trucks out at the Manteo Causeway repairing broken poles in that specific area, according to Dominion spokesman Jonathan Costen.

And that will increase to about 22 trucks dedicated to repairs at the Causeway.

In total, the company has nearly 200 buckets trucks out at the Outer Banks, Costen said.

PHOTOS: Local Hurricane Dorian damage

Dominion Energy says to always report an outage.

North Carolina and Virginia customers can report outages by online or calling 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

RELATED: Dominion Energy deploys extra crews to Hampton Roads, North Carolina ahead of Dorian

(Click here to view Dominion Energy's outage map)

DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

DOWNLOAD: 13News Now Hurricane Guide

More Hurricane Dorian News:

RELATED: VERIFY: Are there laws to protect Good Samaritans who give aid during a natural disaster?

RELATED: Watch: American flag holds strong during Hurricane Dorian off North Carolina coast

RELATED: Who to follow to be 'in the know' as Dorian approaches Virginia

RELATED: Virginia Department of Transportation keeping roads safe from effects of Dorian

RELATED: How to stay safe and healthy in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Core of Hurricane Dorian brushing the coast of North Carolina