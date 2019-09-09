RICHMOND, Va. — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in relief and recovery efforts for regions in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia that were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The funds will support the purchase of relief supplies and food, as well as shelter for those in need.

RELATED: Dominion Energy says 99% of customers who lost power due to Hurricane Dorian have power restored

"The customers and communities we serve are resilient, but this was a powerful and deadly storm," said Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO Thomas F. Farrell, II. "Dominion Energy has a long-standing and successful partnership with the Red Cross. For those who have lost homes, possessions and must deal with the aftermath of this storm, we hope that our contribution will provide some measure of relief."

In addition to the foundation grant, Dominion Energy also started a program that matches personal donations, dollar-for-dollar, from eligible employees and retirees who give a minimum of $50 to a qualified non-profit.

Donations to the Red Cross, as well as other qualified relief organizations assisting in storm recovery, would be covered under the matching program. Dominion Energy encourages employees and retirees to take advantage of the program.

RELATED: Dominion Energy deploys extra crews to Hampton Roads, North Carolina ahead of Dorian

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is dedicated to improving the physical, social and economic well-being of the communities served by Dominion Energy. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education and encourage community vitality.

Click here for more information.