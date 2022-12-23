Thousands without power across Hampton Roads due to severe wind gusts

13News Now meteorologists are predicting a severe drop in temperatures Friday, so it's important to take some precautions if you think you could lose power.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy sent out an alert to customers Friday morning, letting people know that strong wind gusts were interrupting electricity for some customers in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina.

Bonita Billingsley Harris, the spokeswoman for Dominion, said 29,000 customers had reported power outages as of 12 p.m. and that most of the trouble had been near the coast and areas with a lot of trees.

She said power crews were "out in force," working to fix the downed lines, but the number of customers without power could fluctuate throughout the day.

"You can use our app to keep track of outage numbers and work sites," she said.

Across the state of Virginia, more than 100,000 customers had reported power outages Friday morning, as the outer edges of Winter Storm Elliott affected the East Coast. In North Carolina, outages were also in the hundreds of thousands.

You can track those power outage numbers at PowerOutage.us.

The severe winds will be followed by a strong cold front, according to 13News Now meteorologists, who are predicting a severe drop in temperatures Friday and Saturday

It's important to take some precautions if you think you could lose power during the severe cold.

Make sure your phones and laptops are fully charged, your generator is fueled, connected and outside (running a generator inside can lead to deadly carbon monoxide poisoning), and you have food, water and emergency supplies.

Stay far away from downed poles and power lines. Report those right away to 866-DOM-HELP (866-366-4357).