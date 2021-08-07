Dominion Energy prepares for power restoration after Tropical Storm Elsa

Power crews loaded trucks, made final preparations ahead of the storm.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A day like Thursday is when training matters most.

“Our water, chainsaws, and our materials: this is the Super Bowl for us," Dominion Energy lineman Aaron Liles told 13News Now Thursday.

As Tropical Storm Elsa brings rain and wind through Southeastern Virginia, Dominion Energy prepares for what could be a long day of restoring power in the commonwealth.

“Crews tonight working might be working 22 to 23 hours straight. I’ve pulled 27 hours, 30 hours, something like that," Liles said, who noted that people often may not realize how long of days power crews work when storm systems move through an area.

Officials with Dominion Energy told 13News Now they are forecasting seven more storms than the 30-year average of 14 named storms in the Atlantic.

“People think we flip a switch and the lights come on," Liles said.

For the latest information on outages in the Hampton Roads area, you can see Dominion Energy's outage map that tracks them in real-time.