Dominion expects bills to rise to pay for renewable mandates

RICHMOND, Va. — Customers of Dominion Energy Virginia can expect their bills to increase by an average of about 3% annually over the next decade as the company changes its generation mix to comply with new renewable energy mandates.

That's according to a recent regulatory filing from Virginia's largest utility.

The document called an integrated resource plan was filed Friday. It lays out plans for an enormous expansion of renewable energy and energy storage, in order to comply with the Virginia Clean Economy Act lawmakers passed earlier this year.