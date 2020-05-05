x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

virginia

Dominion expects bills to rise to pay for renewable mandates

Customers can expect their bills to go up about 3% annually over the next decade as Dominion Energy changes to comply with new renewable energy mandates.

RICHMOND, Va. — Customers of Dominion Energy Virginia can expect their bills to increase by an average of about 3% annually over the next decade as the company changes its generation mix to comply with new renewable energy mandates. 

That's according to a recent regulatory filing from Virginia's largest utility. 

The document called an integrated resource plan was filed Friday. It lays out plans for an enormous expansion of renewable energy and energy storage, in order to comply with the Virginia Clean Economy Act lawmakers passed earlier this year. 

The IRP is not an official request to build any project or change rates. That would require separate approval from legislators.

RELATED: Offshore wind turbines on their way to Virginia

RELATED: Expect higher than normal utility bills during coronavirus crisis