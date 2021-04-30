Dozens march to support soldier pepper-sprayed by Windsor police

Several dozen people marched at VSU to support Lt. Caron Nazario after he was pepper-sprayed by a Windsor officer last year. Nazario is a VSU grad.

ETTRICK, Va. — Dozens of demonstrators marched at Virginia State University on Thursday in support of a graduate who was dressed in his Army uniform when police officers pepper-sprayed him during an encounter captured on body camera video.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that several dozen people participated in the march supporting U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

Nazario is suing two police officers in the town of Windsor, Virginia, over a traffic stop at a gas station last December.