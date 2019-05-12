VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The driver involved in the gate collision crash at JEB Fort Story that left a sailor dead has been charged, Virginia Beach police said.

Nathaniel Lee Campbell, 38, of Shenandoah, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter.

The incident happened at Gate 8 around 7:26 p.m. on Nov. 30. Police said a 2004 Chevy pickup truck driven by Campbell was traveling in the 8800 block of Atlantic Avenue and approached the gate.

The truck traveled in the wrong traffic lane and entered the base. Navy security responded near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Leyte Street.

That's where the truck and a Navy patrol vehicle collided, hurting Campbell and 23-year-old Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores.

Both went to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital where Temores died.

13News Now

The Navy said Temores was a native of California assigned to the installation’s security department. He leaves behind a wife and two-year-old son. He reported to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Security Department in June 2018.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Campbell is in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sherriff's Office.

RELATED: Navy identifies Master-at-arms who died after driver crashes car at JEB Fort Story gate

RELATED: Fallen sailor remembered as brave, beloved teammate