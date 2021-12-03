Police: Truck driver killed in Isle of Wight County hazmat crash

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Nov. 22, 2021.
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County involving a hazmat spill.
Officers said they responded to the 14000 block of Tylers Beach Road where a single-vehicle propane truck overturned around 11:26 a.m.
According to police, the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. They have not released any information on the person's identity at this time.
A hazmat spill occurred during the incident. Police shut down Tylers Beach Road to traffic as hazmat teams worked to clear the scene.